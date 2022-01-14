Earlier today, we received notification that the United States and Canada toll-free number traffic was experiencing network issues, resulting in possible delays in the delivery of SMS messages. Later, we received some local reports that some cellular voice calls were not received. As a result, eRaider 2-factor authentication codes may not work as expected until telecommunication companies resolve these issues. Once those issues are resolved, eRaider authentication codes will begin functioning normally. Our vendor partner does not yet have an estimated time for complete resolution. IT staff will continue to monitor the situation.