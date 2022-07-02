Procurement Services has developed a how-to-guide on Contract Routing Sheet submission and has updated the Contract Routing Sheet and Intended Use of Technology Form. We request that departments begin using the updated forms effective Immediately. Select the links below to access the corresponding guides or forms.





Both forms have a revision date of “Rev. 01/2022” at the bottom page. If you do not see the updated form(s) after selecting the link, please clear your cache so that the new form(s) appear for you. Effective February 1, 2022, all prior versions of the Contract Routing Sheet and Intended Use of Technology Form will be rejected , and an updated form will be required. We request that departments access the new forms from our Procurement Services/TechBuy website and delete all prior versions printed or saved on shared drives, desktops, etc.



For any questions relating to the updated forms, please email contracting@ttu.edu.



Thank you!