MLK Week Day of Service- January 21st (Meals on Wheels)

The TTU MLK Week will conclude with a Day of Service with Meals on Wheels on Friday, January 21st from 10:30 a.m.-Noon. TTU faculty and staff volunteers are needed to cover a minimum of 30 routes. Each route consists of 10-15 deliveries and takes approximately an hour to complete. CDC recommended social distancing and other protocols will be maintained.

 

To sign up to cover a route, please complete the registration form by clicking here no later than Noon on Wednesday, January 19th For questions or additional information, contact Cory Powell at cory.powell@ttu.edu or 806-834-0991.
Posted:
1/18/2022

Originator:
Cory Powell

Email:
CORY.POWELL@ttu.edu

Department:
Institutional Diversity

Event Information
Time: 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 1/21/2022

Location:
Meals on Wheels

