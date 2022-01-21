The TTU MLK Week will conclude with a Day of Service with Meals on Wheels on Friday, January 21st from 10:30 a.m.-Noon. TTU faculty and staff volunteers are needed to cover a minimum of 30 routes. Each route consists of 10-15 deliveries and takes approximately an hour to complete. CDC recommended social distancing and other protocols will be maintained.

To sign up to cover a route, please complete the registration form by clicking here no later than Noon on Wednesday, January 19th. For questions or additional information, contact Cory Powell at cory.powell@ttu.edu or 806-834-0991.