receive $25K, mentorship, and access to co-working space to help them develop into thriving, sustainable ventures that make a measurable impact! Generate a social impact with the Innovation Hub and it's community partners as a part of the first ever Social Innovation Challenge ! The selected venture will be a part of the TTU Accelerator Program and, mentorship, and access to co-working space to help them develop into thriving, sustainable ventures that make a measurable impact!

Applications close on February 22nd, 2022! If you have a new venture idea or an existing non-profits or for-profits who are creating new innovative ways to solve a social issue, apply to the Social Innovation Challenge today! Apply online on the Innovation Hub's website Posted:

