Student Affairs is hiring for several Graduate Assistants. Information on all open positions may be found here: Student Affairs Graduate Assistant Job Openings Through employment in Student Affairs Graduate Assistants will have the opportunity to enrich their and others lives through working in Student Affairs while pursuing a Graduate degree. Please find the current openings here: Graduate Assistant Job Opening.

General Qualifications: A bachelor’s degree is required and previous student affairs, student activities or student leadership experience is beneficial. The Graduate Assistant must have a demonstrated knowledge regarding the various experiences of undergraduate/graduate students, interest and willingness to learn and help students succeed in and out of the classroom, and strong communication and interpersonal skills. At time of employment, candidates must be accepted into a graduate degree program at Texas Tech University and be enrolled in 9 hours of course credit. Position specific qualifications can be found in the job description.

Renumeration for all positions: $14 per hour for 20 hours per week.

Positions Include the following:

Office of the Dean of Students

The Graduate Assistant for the Office of the Dean of Students will assist with outreach efforts to individual students requesting assistance for those that are referred for assistance. Additionally, the Graduate Assistant will participate in various outreach events, marketing, and assist in conducting research and assessment projects.

Raider Relief

The Graduate Assistant for Raider Relief coordinates the management and distribution of available emergency funds and connects students to various support resources. Additionally, the Graduate Assistant will help develop and maintain relationships with off campus resources and assist in conducting research and assessment projects.



LGBTQIA

LGBTQIA is currently searching for two (2) Graduate Assistants. The Graduate Assistant for Administrative Services will assist the Director with administrative responsibilities for an effective and efficient Office operation. The Graduate Assistant for Peer Education will collaborate with the Program Manager in the design and delivery of educational programming, including IGNITE! Texas Tech's Program for LGBTQIA Allyship and the LGBTQIA Peer Educators Program.

Parent and Family Relations

The Graduate Assistant for Parent and Family Relations will assist with marketing, events, assessment and research, and various administrative tasks. The Graduate Assistant will work with programs including: Family Weekend/Family Days, Red Raider Orientation, Holiday Bus Trips, Sibling Saturday, Admissions events, and more.