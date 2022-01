Are you still looking for a degree that would allow you to do something meaningful? Learn how to create, manage and deliver engaging written, digital and face-to-face messages that help create relationships, and learn how to effectively advocate for causes that are important to you. Watch an introductory video here , and read more about the degree and career opportunities here Posted:

1/19/2022



Originator:

Eric Rasmussen



Email:

eric.rasmussen@ttu.edu



Department:

CoMC Dept of PR





Categories

Academic

Departmental