FMI Public Speaker Series Featuring Peter J. Boettke and Alexander Salter

Money and the Rule of Law – February 9

The Free Market Institute will host Alexander W. Salter, FMI Comparative Economics Research Fellow and Georgie G. Snyder Associate Professor of Economics at Texas Tech University, and Peter J. Boettke, University Professor of Economics and Philosophy at George Mason University, to deliver a public lecture based on their recently published book, Money and the Rule of Law: Generality and Predictability in Monetary Institutions, on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. The lecture will take place in the Rawls College of Business Administration - Multipurpose Room NW112 (703 Flint Ave., Lubbock, TX, 79409), from 5:30 – 6:30 PM on the Texas Tech University campus.

Visitors to the university may park in Lot R23 to the north of the Rawls College starting at 5:00 PM. Register your vehicle at the following link: EVENT PARKING.





The event is free and open to the TTU community and the general public.

About the Program

Contemporary monetary institutions are flawed at a foundational level. The reigning paradigm in monetary policy holds up constrained discretion as the preferred operating framework for central banks. But no matter how smart or well-intentioned are central bankers, discretionary policy contains information and incentive problems that make macroeconomic stability systematically unlikely. Furthermore, central bank discretion implicitly violates the basic jurisprudential norms of liberal democracy.

Based on their recent book, Money and the Rule of Law: Generality and Predictability in Monetary Institutions (2021), co-authored with Daniel J. Smith of Middle Tennessee University, Dr. Salter and Dr. Boettke present a novel argument in favor of embedding monetary institutions into a rule of law framework. They argue for general, predictable rules to provide a sturdier foundation for economic growth and prosperity.

A rule of law approach to monetary policy would remedy the flaws that resulted in misguided monetary responses to the 2007-8 financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic. Understanding the case for true monetary rules is the first step toward creating more stable monetary institutions.



