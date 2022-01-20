TTU HomeTechAnnounce

PPE & Plexiglass Available for all Departments/Colleges

For Plexiglass requests, pleas call Work Control 742-4OPS. To order PPE, please place your orders through TechBuy using the Central Warehouse PPE punchout, and MailTech will deliver your order. 
Posted:
1/20/2022

Originator:
Brandon Richard

Email:
brandon.richard@ttu.edu

Department:
Transportation and Parking Svc


