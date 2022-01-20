For more information, please visit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/stem/whynotmestem/ The purpose of the conference is to facilitate a holistic, developmental understanding of barriers and supports to achieving greater diversity in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). The conference will link research and ideas about promoting diversity in STEM, from early childhood, adolescence and into middle and late adulthood. We will facilitate engagement from a wide variety of practitioners, across a wide array of disciplines. Please mark your calendars (May 22-25, 2022) for this event sponsored by the National Science Foundation.

1/20/2022



Amelia Littlefield



amelia.talley@ttu.edu



Arts and Sciences





