Melissa Haviland is a printmaker and professor of printmaking at Ohio University, and currently an artist in residence at the Lloyd Library in Cincinnati Ohio. Her artistic research uses domestic objects as a cultural lens to explore relationships, both personal and economic. Her research stems from her background as a seamstress and passion for fabric, especially cotton. Her latest art project “Flourish”, inspired by cash crops, weighs in on the loaded history of slavery and its current politics.

“Flourish”, is a set of 200+ screen prints that emulate the Flora Danica dinnerware pattern and 11 screen printed associated wallpapers. A selection from this project will be on display in School of Art’s South Gallery through February 13, 2022.





The Race & Social Justice in the Arts Speaker Series is presented by Landmark Arts in the School of Art. Generous support for the speaker series Cultural Activities Fees administered through the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts, and a generous grant from the Helen Jones Foundation of Lubbock.