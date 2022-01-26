Diversity Week is a week dedicated to celebrating and understanding the importance of diversity throughout the community and Texas Tech University. Events, both fun and educational, will be planned throughout the entire week. This year Diversity Week will be held the week of March 21st. and planning meetings will begin Wednesday (January 26th) at 2:00PM.

If your department or organization is interested in hosting an event that week the link to join is https://texastech.zoom.us/j/99622509575?pwd=MUt6OUVUQlhjTkRYWCt0K3BjS3pJZz09

Please reach out to Loni Crosby (loni.j.crosby@ttu.edu) with any questions you may have.