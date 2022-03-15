Are you concerned for a friend? Have they expressed that they are overwhelmed or stressed? Unsure of who to talk to or where to go? Or do you need help getting connected to campus resources?
Submit a Student of Concern Referral!
The Student of Concern referral can be submitted anonymously and will get you or a friend connected with support resources.
It takes less than 10 minutes to complete and submit!
Once received, a staff member will reach out and provide support.
Intervention is prevention for a friend in crisis or in need of support resources.