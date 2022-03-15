TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Concerned for a friend or yourself?

Are you concerned for a friend? Have they expressed that they are overwhelmed or stressed? Unsure of who to talk to or where to go? Or do you need help getting connected to campus resources? 

Submit a Student of Concern Referral! 

The Student of Concern referral can be submitted anonymously and will get you or a friend connected with support resources.  

It takes less than 10 minutes to complete and submit!  

Once received, a staff member will reach out and provide support.  

 
Intervention is prevention for a friend in crisis or in need of support resources.  

Submit today: SOC Referral  or call 806-742-2984 
Posted:
3/15/2022

Originator:
Alondra Villanueva

Email:
alonvill@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


Categories