Are you concerned for a friend? Have they expressed that they are overwhelmed or stressed? Unsure of who to talk to or where to go? Or do you need help getting connected to campus resources? Submit a Student of Concern Referral! The Student of Concern referral can be submitted anonymously and will get you or a friend connected with support resources. It takes less than 10 minutes to complete and submit! Once received, a staff member will reach out and provide support.

Intervention is prevention for a friend in crisis or in need of support resources. Submit today: SOC Referral or call 806-742-2984 Posted:

3/29/2022



Originator:

Alondra Villanueva



Email:

alonvill@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Departmental

