Are you concerned for a student’s wellbeing? Have you observed concerning behaviors and would like to help a student with support resources?  

Submit a Student of Concern Report! It takes less than 10 minutes to complete and submit! Once received, a staff member will reach out and provide support 

Intervention is prevention for students in crisis or in need of support resources.  

Submit today:

 

SOC Referral 

(https://www.depts.ttu.edu/dos/bit/) or call 806-742-2984 


for a consultation   

Email: deanofstudents@ttu.edu 
Posted:
3/15/2022

Originator:
Alondra Villanueva

Email:
alonvill@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


