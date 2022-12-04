Concerned for a student’s wellbeing? Have you observed concerning behaviors and would like to help a student with support resources? Are you concerned for a student’s wellbeing? Have you observed concerning behaviors and would like to help a student with support resources? Submit a Student of Concern Report! It takes less than 10 minutes to complete and submit! Once received, a staff member will reach out and provide support. Intervention is prevention for students in crisis or in need of support resources. Submit today: SOC Referral (https://www.depts.ttu.edu/dos/bit/) or call 806-742-2984

for a consultation Email: deanofstudents@ttu.edu Posted:

4/12/2022



Originator:

Alondra Villanueva



Email:

alonvill@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





