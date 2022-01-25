TTU HomeTechAnnounce

PARTICIPANTS WANTED FOR WEARABLE TECHNOLOGY STUDY

Researchers are looking for volunteers for a study of how an in-ear wearable device (similar to an audio earbud with hook to secure the device over the ear) measurements of heart rate, blood pressure, and ear temperature match standard devices (like a heart rate strap monitor). We are looking for diverse subjects varying in age, fitness level, body composition, health status, and ethnicity. You will be paid $200 for completing all the study procedures. For more information, please contact Dr. YASUKI SEKIGUCHI, yasuki.sekiguchi@ttu.edu


This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.
Posted:
1/25/2022

Originator:
Yasuki Sekiguchi

Email:
Yasuki.Sekiguchi@ttu.edu

Department:
Kinesiology and Sport Management


