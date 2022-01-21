eRaider web sign-in was briefly unavailable this afternoon for some users for about 30 minutes. TTU IT Division staff isolated and implemented a resolution for restoring services. Staff are continuing to work with our vendor partners to investigate this issue until all services are confirmed to be operational. If you are still experiencing sign-in issues, please close or refresh your browser and try again. If you continue to experience difficulties, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu for further assistance. Thank you for your patience. Posted:

