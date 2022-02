Texas Tech University System's Annual Giving team can help you raise funds for your student organization through social fundraising. We will help you create and manage a campaign to achieve your financial goals for free!





Applications to be a part of the spring cohort campaign are due February 28th.





Still not sure? See the success of past campaigns here: https://texastech.givecampus.com/





If you have any questions please reach out to TTUS Annual Giving at (806) 742-0502 or mail.annualgiving@ttu.edu