Looking for some new friends? Join the Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources, and Related Sciences (MANRRS) organization! We focus on fostering academic/professional development opportunities and advocating for the agriculture industry. You don't have to be a minority or agriculture-related major to join, everyone is welcome! Follow us on social media for updates about meetings and social events: @manrrsttu





For more information about the organization contact Sandra.Addo@ttu.edu or ellora.vela@ttu.edu or find us on TechConnect



