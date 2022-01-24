What exactly does "user experience" (UX) mean and what does it have to do with English?





Very simply, "user experience" (UX) refers to how people interact with a product. That product can be something held in your hand like an electric razor or something you view like a website. When you interact with that razor or you're on a website trying to order food, the design of that product or webpage impacts how we feel about that interaction. If they are designed well, we have a pleasant experience. Everything works and we're happy. What happens when the design fails? We get frustrated and angry.





"User Experience" (UX) is a concentration in Technical Communication in the English department where we study these interactions and try to find better ways of writing and designing products for people to use. People who study this type of communication are called technical writers and companies hire them to help make a better product for people to use and interact with. We make user experiences better for everyone with our writing and design skills. Interested?





TTU offers a BA degree, a Master's, and a PhD in Technical Communication and now a UX certificate! is your chance to learn professional writing skills in this area and have something to show for it. The UX certificate is only 4 classes and can be taken on campus or online. These 3000/4000 level courses will also satisfy 4 of your JR/SR level electives if you're not a major. Now



