More information: BIG 12 Virtual Career Fair

Whether you are looking for a full-time position, part-time or an internship, you will find numerous opportunities at this fair to connect with prospective employers seeking Red Raiders from your majors. Attend this fair to expand your network, learn industry information, and gather information about companies.

You can schedule a virtual appointment with one of our friendly career counselors before the fair to have your resume critiqued and learn a few tips on how to network employers during the fair.

When: March 23, 2022 10AM- 5PM





For additional questions, call the University Career Center at (806) 742-2210.