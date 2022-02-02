TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Critical Reading Workshop presented by the Undergraduate Writing Center

To get the most out of reading a scholarly source, writers need to know how and where in the document they can find relevant information. This workshop will cover tips on how to read academic sources effectively and critically.

By filling out this form, you can sign up to attend this Zoom workshop that will take place on February 2nd from 3:00 until 3:30 PM. A Zoom link will be emailed to you a few days prior to the workshop. For questions or concerns, please email writingcenter.undergraduate@ttu.edu.
Posted:
1/25/2022

Originator:
Tracy Givens

Email:
tracy.givens@ttu.edu

Department:
Writing Centers of TTU

Event Information
Time: 3:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Date: 2/2/2022

Location:
Zoom

Categories