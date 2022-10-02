TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Nominations invited for 2022 Annual President's Engaged Scholarship Awards!
  • Presidents Excellence in Engaged Scholarship Award 
  • President's Emerging Engaged Scholarship Award 

Funds may go to an individual faculty member or faculty-staff teams. For complete awards descriptions and application guidelines, please visit the UO&E website

Please contact Grant Gerlich at grant.gerlich@ttu.edu or Birgit Green at birgit.green@ttu.edu for further questions.
Posted:
2/10/2022

Originator:
Lindsay Rigney

Email:
Lindsay.Rigney@ttu.edu

Department:
University Outreach and Engagement


