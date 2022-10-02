The Office of University Outreach and Engagement, Office of the Provost, and Office of the President invite nominations for the 2022 President’s Engaged Scholarship Awards Program. Engaged Scholarship is one of the University’s three Strategic Priorities, and the awards program is designed to recognize individual faculty or faculty-staff teams from all disciplines for their exemplary and sustained commitment to engagement with community partners. The deadline for submissions is February 15, 2022 .

Awards include: Presidents Excellence in Engaged Scholarship Award

President's Emerging Engaged Scholarship Award Funds may go to an individual faculty member or faculty-staff teams. For complete awards descriptions and application guidelines, please visit the UO&E website Please contact Grant Gerlich at grant.gerlich@ttu.edu or Birgit Green at birgit.green@ttu.edu for further questions. Posted:

2/10/2022



Originator:

Lindsay Rigney



Email:

Lindsay.Rigney@ttu.edu



Department:

University Outreach and Engagement





Categories

Academic

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization

