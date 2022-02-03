TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Red Raider Army ROTC
The Department of Military Science (Army ROTC) is looking for qualified students who are interested in becoming a member of something greater than themselves. Classes are conducted on campus and 2-4 year scholarships are available. Upon graduation, you will become an Army Commissioned Officer. To qualify for scholarships, you must be a U.S. citizen, enrolled and in good standing with the University. 

Freshman and Sophomores can enroll in the classes with no commitment. Class number 1101 for freshman, and 2201 for sophomores.
 

For more information contact Mr. George Hampton at 806-834-5018 or email george.hampton@ttu.edu.
Posted:
3/2/2022

Originator:
Mayela Ramirez

Email:
Mayela.Ramirez@ttu.edu

Department:
Military Science

Event Information

All Day Event
Event Date: 3/2/2022

Location:
Weeks Hall, Second Floor

Categories