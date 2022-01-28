All the workshops listed below will be in TLPDC Room 150.

Building the Research Poster

Working on an academic research poster? Have some questions on format, images, or how a poster should look? Join us as we discuss best practices for academic research poster building and resources around campus to help you with your poster!

February 8 th at 2-3pm

February 21 st @ 1-2pm

Please sign up on this link as these are first come first serve! https://ttu.elementlms.com/urc-prep/

Presenting your Research Poster

Have you built an academic research poster for a conference but haven’t had an opportunity to present a poster? Join us as we walkthrough a mock poster presentation and answer questions on the basics of presenting a poster at a conference.

February 9 th @ 12-1pm

March 1 st @ 2-3pm

Presenting your Research Paper

Have a stage presentation at a conference coming up soon? Have you ever presented a research paper at a conference where you are the only presenter? Join us as we talk through best practices for giving a presentation on a stage and offer some tips to ease the tension while on stage.

February 15 th @ 12:30-1:30pm

February 24 th @ 12:30-1:30pm

Need some Presentation Practice?

Are you presenting a poster or on a stage coming up soon? Need a place to practice? Join us as we set up poster and stage presentations to get a chance to practice your own presentation in front of an audience and receive feedback!