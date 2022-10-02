TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Myths and Realities of Paying for Study Abroad
There are four more chances this spring to attend a Funding Your Study Abroad Experience Workshop. Attend tomorrow for your last chance to learn how to pay for study abroad! Representatives from Financial Aid, Prestigious External Student Awards, the Writing Centers of Texas Tech, and Study Abroad will provide you with beneficial information. Don't miss your last chances this semester to attend the Funding Workshop!

All Workshops are held in the International Cultural Center Auditorium.

Workshop Information: 

Workshop Date Workshop Time
Thursday, February 10 2:30pm-3:30pm
Tuesday, February 15 2:30pm-3:30pm
Monday, February 28 1:00pm-2:00pm
Wednesday, March 9 2:30pm-3:30pm
Posted:
2/9/2022

Originator:
Whitney Longnecker

Email:
whitney.longnecker@ttu.edu

Department:
International Affairs

Event Information
Time: 2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Date: 2/10/2022

Location:
International Cultural Center Auditorium

