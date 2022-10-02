four more chances this spring to attend a There aremore chances this spring to attend a Funding Your Study Abroad Experience Workshop . Attend tomorrow for your last chance to learn how to pay for study abroad! Representatives from Financial Aid, Prestigious External Student Awards, the Writing Centers of Texas Tech, and Study Abroad will provide you with beneficial information. Don't miss your last chances this semester to attend the Funding Workshop!

All Workshops are held in the International Cultural Center Auditorium

Workshop Information: Workshop Date Workshop Time Thursday, February 10 2:30pm-3:30pm Tuesday, February 15 2:30pm-3:30pm Monday, February 28 1:00pm-2:00pm Wednesday, March 9 2:30pm-3:30pm

Posted:

2/9/2022



Originator:

Whitney Longnecker



Email:

whitney.longnecker@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs



Event Information

Time: 2:30 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Date: 2/10/2022



Location:

International Cultural Center Auditorium



Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Academic

