There are four
more chances this spring to attend a Funding Your Study Abroad Experience Workshop
. Attend tomorrow for your last chance to learn how to pay for study abroad! Representatives from Financial Aid, Prestigious External Student Awards, the Writing Centers of Texas Tech, and Study Abroad will provide you with beneficial information. Don't miss your last chances this semester to attend the Funding Workshop!
Workshop Information:
|Workshop Date
|Workshop Time
|Thursday, February 10
|2:30pm-3:30pm
|Tuesday, February 15
|2:30pm-3:30pm
|Monday, February 28
|1:00pm-2:00pm
|Wednesday, March 9
|2:30pm-3:30pm