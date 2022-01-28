HackWesTX is a great opportunity for student to get out of their COMFORT ZONE, BUILD SOMETHING COOL, CONNECT WITH COMPANY RECRUITER, TRY OUT COOL TECHNOLOGY and of course FREE FOOD and MERCH! NO HACKING EXPERIENCE NEEDED!

Click here to register!

HackWesTX is hosted on February 26-27, 2022 at Texas Tech Innovation Hub. Excited to see you there! just go to HackWesTX.tech to register!

If you have any questions, feel free to email me at snagawek@ttu.edu

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.