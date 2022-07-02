Want to learn more about any of our positions? Find us at one of our tabling events!
· February 8th: 10:00am – 4:30pm Off Campus Housing Fair in the SUB (we will be in the Red Raider Lounge)
Need help with your cover letter & resume?
Attend our virtual individual consultation day:
February 7th 10:00am – 2:00pm via zoom
Set up an appointment (e-mail Erika.Bowles@ttu.edu) or drop in Meeting ID: 970 9589 9431 Password: TexasTech
Application Info
Apply for all positions at: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/hr/workattexastech/
Type in the requisition number listed below
Residential Tutor
Application is for Spring 2022 and Fall 2022
Requisition Number: 25238BR
· $9/hour for up to 12 hours/week
· You can live on-or off campus
· 3.0 Semester and 3.25 Cumulative GPA required prior to start date
· Gain mentoring and academic coaching skills for your resume
Summer Community Advisor
Application is for Summer 2022
Requisition Number: 26604BR
· Provides free housing and meal plan
· $250/month stipend
· Must be enrolled in a minimum of 3 credit hours per summer session
· Gain leadership and programming skills for your resume
Summer Conference Staff
Application is for Summer 2022
Requisition Number: 26603BR
· Provides free housing and meal plan
· $250/month stipend
· No summer enrollment requirement
· Gain leadership and customer service skills for your resume
Guest Services Specialist
Application is for Summer 2022
Requisition Number: 26605BR
· $10/hour for up to 25 hours/week (students on F1/J1 Visa may only work 20 hours/week)
· You can live on-or off campus, and our 24/hour desks provide flexible shifts
· No summer enrollment requirement & not required to live on-campus (must have own transportation to campus for shifts)
· Gain customer service and administrative skills for your resume
Applications are OPEN!
You can apply for ALL THREE Summer positions and only have to do ONE interview!
Applications close February 11th @ 12:00pm