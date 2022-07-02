TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Last Week to Apply: Work for University Student Housing this Spring and Summer

Want to learn more about any of our positions? Find us at one of our tabling events!

·         February 8th: 10:00am – 4:30pm Off Campus Housing Fair in the SUB (we will be in the Red Raider Lounge)

 

Need help with your cover letter & resume?

Attend our virtual individual consultation day:

February 7th 10:00am – 2:00pm via zoom

Set up an appointment (e-mail Erika.Bowles@ttu.edu) or drop in Meeting ID: 970 9589 9431  Password: TexasTech

 

Application Info

Apply for all positions at: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/hr/workattexastech/

Type in the requisition number listed below

Residential Tutor

Application is for Spring 2022 and Fall 2022

Requisition Number: 25238BR

·         $9/hour for up to 12 hours/week

·         You can live on-or off campus

·         3.0 Semester and 3.25 Cumulative GPA required prior to start date

·         Gain mentoring and academic coaching skills for your resume

 

Summer Community Advisor

Application is for Summer 2022

Requisition Number: 26604BR

·         Provides free housing and meal plan

·         $250/month stipend

·         Must be enrolled in a minimum of 3 credit hours per summer session

·         Gain leadership and programming skills for your resume

 

Summer Conference Staff

Application is for Summer 2022

Requisition Number: 26603BR

·         Provides free housing and meal plan

·         $250/month stipend

·         No summer enrollment requirement

·         Gain leadership and customer service skills for your resume

 

Guest Services Specialist

Application is for Summer 2022

Requisition Number: 26605BR

·         $10/hour for up to 25 hours/week (students on F1/J1 Visa may only work 20 hours/week)

·         You can live on-or off campus, and our 24/hour desks provide flexible shifts

·         No summer enrollment requirement & not required to live on-campus (must have own transportation to campus for shifts)

·         Gain customer service and administrative skills for your resume

 

Applications are OPEN!

You can apply for ALL THREE Summer positions and only have to do ONE interview!


Applications close February 11th @ 12:00pm

