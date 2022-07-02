Want to learn more about any of our positions? Find us at one of our tabling events!

· February 8th: 10:00am – 4:30pm Off Campus Housing Fair in the SUB (we will be in the Red Raider Lounge)

Need help with your cover letter & resume?

Attend our virtual individual consultation day:

February 7th 10:00am – 2:00pm via zoom

Set up an appointment (e-mail Erika.Bowles@ttu.edu) or drop in Meeting ID: 970 9589 9431 Password: TexasTech

Application Info

Apply for all positions at: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/hr/workattexastech/

Type in the requisition number listed below

Residential Tutor

Application is for Spring 2022 and Fall 2022

Requisition Number: 25238BR

· $9/hour for up to 12 hours/week

· You can live on-or off campus

· 3.0 Semester and 3.25 Cumulative GPA required prior to start date

· Gain mentoring and academic coaching skills for your resume

Summer Community Advisor

Application is for Summer 2022

Requisition Number: 26604BR

· Provides free housing and meal plan

· $250/month stipend

· Must be enrolled in a minimum of 3 credit hours per summer session

· Gain leadership and programming skills for your resume

Summer Conference Staff

Application is for Summer 2022

Requisition Number: 26603BR

· Provides free housing and meal plan

· $250/month stipend

· No summer enrollment requirement

· Gain leadership and customer service skills for your resume

Guest Services Specialist

Application is for Summer 2022

Requisition Number: 26605BR

· $10/hour for up to 25 hours/week (students on F1/J1 Visa may only work 20 hours/week)

· You can live on-or off campus, and our 24/hour desks provide flexible shifts

· No summer enrollment requirement & not required to live on-campus (must have own transportation to campus for shifts)

· Gain customer service and administrative skills for your resume

Applications are OPEN!

You can apply for ALL THREE Summer positions and only have to do ONE interview!



