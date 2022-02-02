TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Tomorrow: Learn how to receive up to $5,000 for Study Abroad
Are you a Pell Grant recipient? If so, tomorrow is your chance to learn how to earn up to $5,000 for study abroad. Attend the Gilman Scholarship Workshop, held virtually, to learn how to develop a strong scholarship application. 

Workshop Information:

 

Workshop Date Workshop Time Workshop Location
Wednesday, February 2 2:00pm-3:00pm Zoom
Thursday, February 10 4:00pm-5:00pm International Cultural Center
Auditorium 
Tuesday, February 15 4:00pm-5:00pm International Cultural Center
Auditorium 
