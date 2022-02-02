|
Are you a Pell Grant recipient? If so, tomorrow is your chance to learn how to earn up to $5,000 for study abroad. Attend the Gilman Scholarship Workshop, held virtually, to learn how to develop a strong scholarship application.
Workshop Information:
|Workshop Date
|Workshop Time
|Workshop Location
|Wednesday, February 2
|2:00pm-3:00pm
|Zoom
|Thursday, February 10
|4:00pm-5:00pm
|International Cultural Center
Auditorium
|Tuesday, February 15
|4:00pm-5:00pm
|International Cultural Center
Auditorium
|Posted:
2/1/2022
Originator:
Whitney Longnecker
Email:
whitney.longnecker@ttu.edu
Department:
International Affairs
