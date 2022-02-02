Are you a Pell Grant recipient? If so, tomorrow is your chance to learn how to earn up to $5,000 for study abroad. Attend the Gilman Scholarship Workshop, held virtually, to learn how to develop a strong scholarship application.

Workshop Information: Workshop Date Workshop Time Workshop Location Wednesday, February 2 2:00pm-3:00pm Zoom Thursday, February 10 4:00pm-5:00pm International Cultural Center

Auditorium Tuesday, February 15 4:00pm-5:00pm International Cultural Center

