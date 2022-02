If you receive a Pell Grant, you are eligible to apply for the Gilman Scholarship - a scholarship that awards up to $5,000 just for study abroad! Attend a Workshop this afternoon to learn how to put together a competitive Gilman Scholarship application. This could be your chance to make study abroad a reality!

Workshops on February 10 and 15 are held in the International Cultural Center Auditorium

Workshop Information: Workshop Date Workshop Time Thursday, February 10 4:00pm-5:00pm Tuesday, February 15 4:00pm-5:00pm Posted:

2/10/2022



Originator:

Whitney Longnecker



Email:

whitney.longnecker@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs



Event Information

Time: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 2/10/2022



Location:

International Cultural Center Auditorium



