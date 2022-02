National Study Abroad Day is February 28 and we hope you'll join TTU Study Abroad by celebrating and learning more about your study abroad opportunities! Check out the Study Abroad Day schedule and plan to attend.

Questions about how to get involved with National Study Abroad Day? Contact studyabroad@ttu.edu Posted:

2/1/2022



Originator:

Whitney Longnecker



Email:

whitney.longnecker@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs



Event Information



All Day Event

Event Date: 2/28/2022



Location:

Virtual and in-person events



