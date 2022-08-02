

Hear the stories of fellow students who have struggled with alcohol addiction, eating disorders and other challenges, and how they made change happen.



Learn about the stages of behavior change as it relates to making healthy lifestyle choices for oneself and one’s personal wellbeing.



Learn about available campus support resources related to alcohol and drug misuse prevention and eating disorder support.



Learn how to talk to someone who you may believe is struggling with substance misuse, an eating disorder, or other life challenge and connect them with on-campus support resources. Ready to make a change in your life? Learn about the stages of behavior change and how to be the version of yourself that you love the most. Join us at Our Story in Stages and talk about changing alcohol misuse, eating disorders and other challenges.

1/27/2022



Aubrey Brozo



aubrey.brozo@ttu.edu



N/A



Event Information

Time: 6:00 AM - 7:30 PM

Event Date: 2/8/2022



SUB-Matador Room



