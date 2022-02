Need to take a foreign language to graduate?

Spanish language programs are available during the summer and semester at the TTU Center in Sevilla. Apply today!

Application Deadlines: March 1: Summer 2022 programs

April 1: Fall 2022 programs The TTU Center in Sevilla has been in operation for 20+ years. Join the thousands of Red Raiders who have studied in Spain by applying today!

Apply today!

Questions? Contact Lanna Sheldon, TTU Center in Sevilla Coordinator, at lanna.sheldon@ttu.edu Posted:

2/17/2022



Whitney Longnecker



whitney.longnecker@ttu.edu



International Affairs





