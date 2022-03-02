Texas Tech University’s School of Theatre & Dance, housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, will present Guapa by Caridad Svich, directed by Carlos Medina-Maldonado, February 8-13 in The CH Foundation The Legacy of Christine Devitt Black Box Theatre located in the Maedgen Theatre & Dance Complex.

Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday and 2:00 p.m. Sunday. The play will also be live-streamed Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.





There is a free student preview performance at 7:30 p.m. Monday, February 7. Students may sign up for the preview performance at the Maedgen Theatre Box Office beginning at 6:30 p.m. on February 7.

Tickets for Guapa are $15 for individuals and $5 for students with a valid student ID. A limited number of free student reserve tickets to in-person performances are available for Texas Tech students. Streams of the live performances can be purchased through ShowTix4U.com.





For more information visit the School of Theatre and Dance website or call (806) 742-3603.