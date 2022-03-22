Representatives from top school districts will be in attendance at this year's Teacher Job Fair! Come and familiarize yourself with the job market and get acquainted with offerings from various school districts. Professional dress is encouraged and be sure to bring plenty of resumes to distribute. Set-up an appointment on Hire Red Raiders to practice your interviewing skills or have your resume reviewed by a career counselor.

Date: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Time: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: Lubbock Memorial Civic Center

Attire: Business Ready Attire Encouraged

To register for this event, please log in or create your account in Hire Red Raiders.

If you have any questions, please email Ashley Penner or call us at (806)742-2210.