Please join Dr. & Mrs. Schovanec celebrate Texas Tech's 99th Birthday on Thursday, February 10th at 1 p.m. with members from Texas Tech's leadership team. We will have cake and punch to celebrate.

2/10/2022



Isabel Torres



isabel.torres@ttu.edu



President's Office



Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 2/10/2022



SUB, Across from Copy Mail



Departmental