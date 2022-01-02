We need people who are willing to be judges for the last couple of FIRST® Tech Challenge events for the West/Panhandle region of Texas! Judges are critical to the success of an FTC competition as they are needed to assign the assortment of FTC awards available to deserving teams, which are used to determine which teams will advance to the next level of competition. Judges get the benefit of meeting teams in the region, hearing their story and seeing what the teams have accomplished for the season!

Notes For Judging: 21 or older preferred, but can make exceptions.

Training will be provided.

While helpful, a technical background is not required, there are awards given to teams based on soft skills.

While also helpful, prior judging experience is not required, we will help you!

You will have to create an account with FIRST and register to volunteer at the event of your choosing.

This season, our league tournament FTC events our hybrid, so you are not required to travel anywhere, just need access to a computer with internet! Schedule: WTX League Tournaments: Remote, 2/3/2022 - 2/4/2022, 4:30 PM - 8:30 PM, Both Days

WTX Dean’s List Interviews: Remote, 2/12/2022, 1:00 PM - 4:30 PM

WTX Regional Championship: In-Person Lubbock High School, 2/19/2022, 7:30 AM - 6:00 PM Sign Up Forms: FTC Central League Tournament/Virtual Judging : https://forms.gle/uBrRJMK2s8fM3QRg8

FTC Dean's List Interviews: https://forms.gle/oJJZMpijPTZMc8Ge8

FTC WTX Regional Championship: https://forms.gle/2262PVH2kAQJmy7DA If you have any questions over judging or volunteering for FTC, feel free to contact our FIRST Senior Mentor Garrett Smith at garrett.smith@firstinspires.org.

Posted:

2/1/2022



Originator:

Garrett Smith



Email:

Garrett.Smith@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Student Organization

