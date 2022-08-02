Virtual Book Read to focus on Antiracism in the Arts

Join us for this engaging virtual book read experience centered around Antiracism in the Arts.

Book: "My Lord, What a Morning: An Autobiography by Marian Anderson"

Featured Speaker: Ms. Peggy Shivers, world-renowned classical singer, music legend and philanthropist

Keynote Speaker: Dante James, Emmy Award-winning filmmaker (who produced and directed the Emmy-nominated film "Marian Anderson"

Time: 5:30 - 7 p.m. CST

Dates: February 16 & 23 and March 2 & 9, 2022

Register: via via Zoom

Jointly sponsored by Texas Tech College of Education, DEI Scholar-in-Residence Program, University Libraries and Humanities Center. Co-sponsored by Department of English, Honors College, School of Law and Women's & Gender Studies.

2/8/2022



