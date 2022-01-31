TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Volunteer Models Needed for Interdisciplinary Art Project

The finalized results of this project will be exhibited in the School of Art at the end of the Spring 2022 semester. 

This project is led by MFA Candidate, Aziza Abdieva. Please contact her directly for scheduling at aziza.abdieva@ttu.edu. 

Posted:
1/31/2022

Originator:
John Coronado

Email:
John.E.Coronado@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


