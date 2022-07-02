Be the change you wish to see! Calling all entrepreneurs and innovators with new venture ideas that create change and make a social impact. The selected venture will be a part of the TTU Accelerator Program and receive $25K, mentorship, and access to co-working space to help them develop into thriving, sustainable ventures that make a measurable impact! Entrepreneurs with new venture ideas or existing non­profits or for-profits who are creating new innovative ways to solve a social issue should apply by February 22nd, 2022! Learn more at lnnovationHub.ttu.edu or email Taysha.Williams@ttu.edu for more information! Posted:

2/7/2022



Originator:

Kat Dankesreiter



Email:

kathryn.dankesreiter@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Departmental

