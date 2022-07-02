The Texas Tech Accelerator program is designed to help faculty, students, and other entrepreneurs in the region launch startup companies or discover licensing opportunities based on inventions and university technology. Participating in the Texas Tech Accelerator is based on an application process that begins the previous spring. Participating companies have access to funding support, $25,000 grants, co-working space, and mentors during the yearlong process.





A brand-new addition this year is the Social Innovation Challenge as a part of the TTU Accelerator. There will be one social innovation startup selected to participate in this year's Accelerator program. A Social Innovation refers to a novel solution to a social problem that is more efficient and sustainable for which the value created supports society as a whole.



