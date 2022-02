Prospecting for Government Market Opportunities

When: February 8, 2022, 12:00 p.m. CST Cost: NO charge & by Zoom Presenter: Carroll Bernard, Govology Must Register in Advance: emma.carrasco@ttu.edu Questions: Call (806) 742-7822 or email nwtptac@ttu.edu

2/4/2022

2/4/2022



Sydney Langford

Sydney Langford



Email:

Sydney.M.Langford@ttu.edu



N/A

N/A



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Date: 2/8/2022



By Zoom

By Zoom



Small Business Development Center