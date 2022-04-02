Texas Tech offers five critical languages at the undergraduate level:

Arabic

Mandarin Chinese

Japanese

Korean

Russian

If you are interested in a career with the government, including organizations such as the FBI, CIA, Dept. of State, or if you want your resume to stand out, having studied a critical language will make a difference. There are also competitive scholarships available through the US government to study a critical language abroad.





Stand out from the crowd! Learn a critical language!





For information about Chinese and Russian, contact Carla Burras at carla.burrus@ttu.edu