The Center for Addiction Recovery Research hosts the Brown Bag Series for Spring semester. This series tackles issues in addiction and recovery and presents esteemed CARR-affiliated faculty and graduate students from the Addictive Disorders and Recovery Studies program of the Community, Family, and Addiction Sciences department. It is also a platform to engage in conversations and learn from one another about current trends and future directions in the field.

The sessions are FREE AND OPEN TO ALL and will take place every Monday, beginning Feb. 21, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm at the Human Sciences Building Room 220. Participants can also join via Zoom.

The topics for the Spring semester are as follows:

February 21: What Do Clients Look for in a Mental Health Professional?: An Information Acquisition Approach

February 28: Collegiate Recovery Communities (CRC)

March 7: Recovery Capital

March 28: Spirituality and Health

April 4: Caregiving Through Substance Use Disorders: Unique Strains Associated with Providing Care

April 11: Risk Research

April 25: Translational Research

May 2: Medication-Assisted Treatment

May 9: Diversity Issues in Addiction and Recovery: SOGI Microaggression in Focus

REGISTER NOW and join the conversation! If you have any questions about CARR or this activity, please email Nephtaly Joel Botor (CARR Manager).