We partner with NASM and AFAA for 50% off the certification. In our 8-week course you will learn formats such as:

Practical Experience in the following formats

Step, Kickboxing, Strength, Cycle, Core, Intervals, Yoga, Pilates, Barre and Water

Cueing/Inclusive Language Training

Soft Skills Training

Social Media Training

AFAA Certification Exam and 1 Retake

Digital Textbook & Hardcopy

Online Lectures and Videos

Certification exam preparation

Anatomy and physiology

Kinesiology of human movement

Special Populations

How to design and choreography a fitness class

Training on modalities

Foundations of nutrition and weight management

Business & Communications

Fitness business administration

Group Fitness Practical Manual

32-Count Music

Group Fitness Website for additional video resources

Performance review evaluation from experienced fitness professional through video and peer to peer

Our goal is to have each person that takes this course leave with the skills to be a UREC Fitness Instructor and to stand out within the fitness industry. Welcome to the RaiderFitness Institute! Register online: Raider Fitness Institute | University Recreation | University Recreation | TTU