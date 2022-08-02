Texas Tech Marketing Association(TMA), we are a student organization that helps students Market themselves better. We offer students tons of leadership opportunities, internships, job opportunities, industry tours(W/ Q&A with companies and there workers), not to mention tons of fun events and lots of FREE FOOD! We also offer an all-expense paid for trip at the end of each semester for top members, last semester we went to Denver Colorado for 3 days and got to tour Balance Athletics sportswear headquarters!

Events: No membership needed: All events include Free Food

--Second info Session on Feb 8th, at 6pm-7pm in Rawls Room 0021.

--The Range Event (Restaurant and Driving Range) - Feb 9th, at 6pm





