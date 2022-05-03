Enjoy an elegant evening wining and dining with live music from Leonard Bernstein's Candide and Westside Story ! Proceeds fund scholarships for our TTU students. CandideWestside Story

Join us at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion on Saturday, March 5 at 6:30pm | Doors open at 6:00pm

Be sure to reserve your tickets here



Can't attend? Donate!

The Lubbock Chorale proudly supports TTU School of Music voice students every year in the form of scholarships. Your contribution helps us reach our annual minimum goal of $12,000 towards scholarship students!

The Lubbock Chorale (806) 401-1525 info@lubbockchorale.org Posted:

2/3/2022



Originator:

Lindsay Rigney



Email:

Lindsay.Rigney@ttu.edu



Department:

University Outreach and Engagement



Event Information

Time: 6:30 PM - 11:00 PM

Event Date: 3/5/2022



Location:

Frazier Alumni Pavilion



