Enjoy an elegant evening wining and dining with live music from Leonard Bernstein's Candide and Westside Story! Proceeds fund scholarships for our TTU students.
Join us at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion on Saturday, March 5 at 6:30pm | Doors open at 6:00pm
Be sure to reserve your tickets here.
The Lubbock Chorale proudly supports TTU School of Music voice students every year in the form of scholarships. Your contribution helps us reach our annual minimum goal of $12,000 towards scholarship students!