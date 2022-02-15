All difficultly levels welcome for swimming, biking, and running, or just one in particular. Optional daily practices. Our goal is to compete not only with each other, but with other universities, as a team, and to promote a healthy lifestyle.
To join go to TechConnect and search Triathlon Club. Please contact us with any concerns on training or practices.
Ethan Moore- Ethan.moore@ttu.edu
Sebastian Guiscardo - sguiscar@ttu.edu
