All difficultly levels welcome for swimming, biking, and running, or just one in particular. Optional daily practices. Our goal is to compete not only with each other, but with other universities, as a team, and to promote a healthy lifestyle.





Ethan Moore- Ethan.moore@ttu.edu

Sebastian Guiscardo - sguiscar@ttu.edu



This announcement is represented by a registered student organization. To join go to TechConnect and search Triathlon Club. Please contact us with any concerns on training or practices. Posted: 2/6/2022

2/6/2022



Ethan Moore



Ethan.Moore@ttu.edu



N/A





Student Organization

