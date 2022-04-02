The Student Activities Board is taking new members! Apps close TODAY!

Joining the Student Activities Board is a great way to get involved on campus! Help create new and exciting events for the student body, plan and organize Texas Tech traditions like Homecoming Week and Arbor Day, and make new friends while building your resume! Need service hours? We have an outreach committee that plans volunteer opportunities for students!



This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board. Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat: @texastechsab Apply today at https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/submitter/form/start/520470 on TechConnect. Applications close TODAY! Posted:

2/4/2022



Originator:

Michelle Morris



Email:

michelle.morris@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Union and Activities





